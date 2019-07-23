COMMENT:

It was the first day of the next big political match: Judith Collins vs Megan Woods.

Question Time today was their first encounter since former Housing Minister Phil Twyford suffered the ignominy of having to hand over Kiwibuild to Megan Woods in the Cabinet reshuffle, along with the KiwiBuild "reset."

It was a long curtain-raiser, however.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

First came the tributes to the Silver Ferns and Black Caps from Jacinda Ardern, Simon Bridges, Marama Davidson for the Greens and David Seymour for Act.

Simon Bridges versus Jacinda Ardern proved a lengthy curtain-raiser to the first encounter since the KiwiBuild reshuffle. Photos / Mark Mitchell
Simon Bridges versus Jacinda Ardern proved a lengthy curtain-raiser to the first encounter since the KiwiBuild reshuffle. Photos / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand's First leader Winston Peters did not join in. He takes the view that it's wrong

Related articles: