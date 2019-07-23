There's a slow start to Auckland rush hour this evening with crashes already causing delays.

On the Northern Motorway traffic is building at the Harbour Bridge, with queues for the bridge back to Onewa Rd, meanwhile an earlier crash is clear of the lanes on the approach to the Harbour Bridge.

The Southern Motorway is busy southbound from the city to Mt Wellington, and heavy from Redoubt Rd to Papakura. Northbound is busy from Mt Wellington to the city.

The Northwestern Motorway currently has queues southbound for SH1 back to Newton Rd, and is heavy northbound from Great North to Lincoln Rd.

The Southwestern Motorway has moderate to heavy traffic southbound from Puhinui to Massey Rd, and traffic is building at Walmsley Rd to Massey Rd.

The Upper Harbour Highway currently has no delays.