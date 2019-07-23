Auckland Transport is to open a new park and ride at Takanini and is adding more spaces at Albany and Hibiscus Coast Busway Stations. Takanini, with 281 new parks, will open in the next week or so, once security lighting has been installed.

AT executive general manager integrated networks Mark Lambert said just over 500 more parking spots are being opened this financial year.

"Park and rides in the right places extend the catchment area for public transport. The new parks opening at the Takanini train station mean people from the surrounding area can now drive in, park securely and catch the train. People can also bike to the train with new covered bike parking at the station.

"Park and rides help free up our roads by stopping commuter trips that would otherwise have been made by car."

Currently, Auckland has close to 6000 park and ride bays and most of them are full by eight in the morning.

The largest is at Albany, where another 135 parks have just opened to add to the 1100 already there. AT is also planning another 90 parks at the Hibiscus Coast Busway Station which should be open by the middle of next year.

"The North Shore has been a great success, with more people now crossing the harbour bridge in buses rather than cars."

Auckland Transport is working on long-term plans to add more parking bays in other areas to connect to frequent public transport services.