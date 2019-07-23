Horrifying footage has emerged of a near-miss between a reckless driver of a small truck and a shocked bus driver on a motorway near Warkworth.

Video taken at the bottom of Windy Ridge on State Highway 1 shows the driver of a small truck performing a highly dangerous overtaking manoeuvre on double yellow lines.

The driver is seen overtaking a truck and trailer, veering into the opposite lane and nearly colliding with an oncoming bus.

A woman in the video can be heard saying "They're going to do a head-on".

The highly dangerous move forced the oncoming bus to take evasive action by veering towards the face of the cliff.

The offending driver of the small truck pulled the potentially life-threatening manoeuvre just 400m before a passing lane.

A witness said the driver of the big truck and trailer had to slam on his brakes to avoid becoming collateral damage and struggled to get his vehicle back up the hill.

"The offending driver cut off the [truck and trailer] so hard, as to avoid a collision, that the [truck and trailer] stalled going up the hill."

Footage of the near-miss comes a year after a frustrating truckie captured terrifying footage of near-misses caused by idiot drivers.

In a compilation video posted online, the footage highlights the life-risking decisions road users are making every day in an effort to overtake large trucks.

A Northland truck driver has compiled shocking footage of near collisions and dangerous overtaking maneouvres.

In incidents between 2015 and 2018, drivers can be seen coming just inches away from potential death.

Many of the incidents show cars crossing the centreline to overtake on yellow lines despite vehicles coming in the opposite direction. Other incidents have forced oncoming drivers to swerve or pull over in order to avoid a collision, while others are seen overtaking on yellow-lined blind corners with traffic coming the other direction.

Even trucks have been caught overtaking other trucks, with one incident forcing the owner of the dashcam to pull over to the side of the road so that a truck overtaking him on the wrong side of the road wouldn't crash into an oncoming vehicle.

The complication video has been described by viewers as a "horror film" and a "daily occurrence".