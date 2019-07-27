As environmentally-conscious consumption becomes more of a necessity than a hobby in today's world, businesses are looking for creative ways to decrease their waste production - including one cafe in Pāpāmoa East cafe that has introduced edible cups. Bay of Plenty Times reporter Jean Bell visited the cafe.

Cafe-goers can drink their coffee - and eat it too.

Pāpāmoa East cafe Henry and Ted has begun selling edible cups to customers this week.

The edible cups are one of the many steps taken by Tauranga organisations to be more environmentally sustainable.

