COMMENT:

Over the wet and wild winter months, combined with having forsaken all forms of social media, I may've inadvertently mastered the fine art of reflection.

It's been a hibernation of sorts. Thoughts and feelings consisting of memories and reverie have been randomly arriving in my brain's inbox and, instead of pushing them away, I've indulged them. Big time.

Usually, of course, life's speed and complications mean we often push such contemplations aside. Winter can unleash a tendency towards melancholy so, rather than fight it, I've consciously welcomed this period of introspection.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I've heard the sound each door in my

Related articles: