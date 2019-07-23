Motorsport legend and road safety advocate Greg Murphy heads to Parliament today to try to fix what he says is New Zealand's "broken driver licensing system".

Murphy is meeting with the Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter and says he will raise serious concerns.

He says more resources are needed to provide drivers with a much better "toolbox" of skills, including some specific practical training.

"The message is simple, we must improve how New Zealanders are driving or more people will keep dying on our roads," Murphy said.

"Despite everyone working hard on the ground doing a very important

