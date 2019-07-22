A person is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious incident in South Auckland last night.
Police were called to a property in Red Hill, near Papakura, about 6.30pm.
A spokeswoman said the victim was taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries.
"Another person is assisting police with inquiries,'' she said.
Police are yet to say what the nature of the incident was and exactly how the person was injured.
However, a scene guard was put in place outside the property overnight.