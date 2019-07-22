Foggy patches in and around Auckland are expected to clear to sunny conditions later today.

But motorists are being reminded to drive to the conditions, as fog welcomes those heading into the city this morning.

MetService has forecast a high of 15C in the City of Sails today and an overnight low of 6C.

Morning fog patches will ease and conditions will become mainly fine with a southerly breeze.

⚠️ Areas of fog about the country on Tuesday morning!



Heads up if you've got an early flight 🛫 🌫️ pic.twitter.com/8GdStpqa4V — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 22, 2019

There are similar scenes in Hamilton, where some cloud or fog is expected this morning and tonight; but is otherwise fine with light winds.

A high of 15C is forecast. But it will be a chilly night, with an overnight low of 2C predicted.

Areas of morning fog are expected from Auckland to Manawatū and also in the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and the central high country - where isolated showers are expected also.

Occasional rain is forecast in Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa.

It will be mainly fine at first in Kāpiti and Wellington - with areas of low cloud or fog in the capital this morning - before some light rain from this afternoon.

Wellington can expect a high of 13C and an overnight low of 8C.

Further south, it will be mainly fine in Nelson and Marlborough - but then rain is forecast later this afternoon and evening.

In Buller, Westland and Fiordland, it will be cloudy with isolated showers and then mostly fine in those areas by this afternoon.

MetService has also forecast low cloud about the east coast and Canterbury Plains - save for some patchy drizzle - and then there will be mainly fine conditions except for some fog this morning.

Christchurch has a high of 12C and overnight low of 5C. Queenstown has a high of 12C and a shivering 0C overnight low.

It will be similarly cold in Invercargill tonight, where an overnight low of 1C has been forecast.