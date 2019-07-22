Some mental health services are calling for a little less talk and a little more action as the Government again puts its long-awaited plan to fix the sector back to the public.

The Government Budget in May included a $1.9 billion boost for the mental health and addiction programmes over five years in what was a response to the largest inquiry into the sector in decades.

That inquiry held 400 meetings and heard 5200 submissions from organisations and members of the public.

It handed down a swathe of recommendations last December but the Government's response was pushed back several times,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: