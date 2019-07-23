In part three on a series on 'Rates: Where your money goes', Auckland Council is adapting parks, libraries and community facilities to meet the growing population and diverse needs of the city

.

Install a two-storey-high sculpture in a park and boy, do you turn up the volume.

That was the view of Herald arts commentator Janet McAllister when the Eden-Albert Local Board unveiled a 5.6m-high public artwork, Boy Walking, by artist Ronnie van Hout at Potters Park in June. It cost $550,000 with funding from council's public art fund.

McAllister had a view on the sculpture - "a Maxi-Me

