By RNZ

A plane bringing political journalists back to New Zealand from Melbourne after a Defence Force plane broke down yesterday, has itself broken down.

A number of press gallery journalists were on an Air New Zealand flight set to leave Melbourne for Auckland this morning when it was halted due to technical problems.

It had to be towed back to the gate.

Advertisement

A computer problem grounded the Royal New Zealand Air Force Boeing 757 yesterday. It was meant to return the prime minister, her staff and journalists to New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern's office confirmed she flew home on a commercial flight which landed at Auckland Airport at about midnight, and her schedule for today has not been interrupted.

The Defence Force has said the breakdown was caused by a computer problem in the Royal New Zealand Air Force Boeing 757 that took the prime minister to Australia.

All of the prime minister's staff were able to return on the same commercial flight as her.

- RNZ