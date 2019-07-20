COMMENT:

If we handed out an award for political winners each week, the Green Party would've won it two weeks straight.

In the last fortnight, the Greens have notched up major wins. They've helped drag farmers into the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). No one's managed that for 20 years. They've announced likely subsidies for climate-friendly cars and penalties for gas guzzlers. They've proposed a reasonably sensible road safety package.

Their supporters should be cracking open the vintage kombucha.

But, I suspect that kombucha's staying wherever it is that one stores one's kombucha. Because, what might look like a win to

