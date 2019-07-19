COMMENT

BORIS JOHNSON, ENGLAND

People say that after we leave [Europe] there will be no drinking water and planes won't fly and I read the other day that the Ministry of Agriculture said that there will be no milk solids and glucose and whey to make the Mars bars on which our children depend.

It is absolute nonsense, I mean I make a confident prediction that whatever happens on November 1 after we've come out the planes will fly, there will be clean drinking water, and there will be whey for our Mars bars because where there's a will there's

XI JINPING, CHINA

RODRIGO DUTERTE, PHILIPPINES

AYMAN AL-ZAWAHIRI, (AL-QAEDA), PAKISTAN

AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI, IRAN

Related articles:

DONALD TRUMP, AMERICA

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, SOMALIA

SIMON BRIDGES, NEW ZEALAND