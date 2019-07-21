COMMENT:

A polling company phoned the other night asking if I had half a minute to answer some questions about Auckland Council. I did.

On a scale of one to five, five being highest, where would I rate the council's performance? Two, I said, thinking that might be generous.

How would I rate the performance of the mayor, Phil Goff? Two.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

If I was asked to choose between Phil Goff and John Tamihere for mayor, which would I choose? (So that's what it was really about.) "Goff", I answered without hesitation or enthusiasm.

What a limited choice. The incumbent dull

Related articles: