A dog similar to the one lost by Hastings woman Melua Watson on a walk on Ocean Beach a week ago has been spotted kilometres inland from the Hawke's Bay coast.

Earlier this week Hawke's Bay Today reported about Lucy, a golden tan collie with white markings on her face and paws, who vanished from Ocean Beach on July 13, 15 minutes into a walk up the beach, around 11.30am.

Following the story's publication on Wednesday a member of the public got in touch with Watson about spotting Lucy on a stretch of road in Hastings.

The woman was driving home on Wednesday evening and she spotted the dog trotting "purposefully" towards Hastings beside an olive grove about 2km from the Waimarama-Ocean Beach junction on Waimarama Rd, Watson said.

"At the time she didn't think much of it, she didn't know about Lucy.

Melua Watson's family has left a trail of clothes, 1km apart, for her dog Lucy to follow home. Photo/ Supplied.

"But she must have discussed it with her family who told her about Lucy going missing."

The woman called up Watson on Thursday morning.

"It was really encouraging to hear that, it sounded like she's looking well.

"But I haven't heard anything since."

Watson believes that Lucy is trying to make her way home, but through farmland.

"She knows her way home from Tukituki valley. We are leaving clothing with our scent, on a trail for Lucy to follow back home.

"But if she's going along farm land that possibly explains why no one has seen her.

"Maraetotara could be the area she is in. I have left flyers in the letterboxes of farms around the area to let them know that if they spot her they should contact us."

Melua Watson with her dog Lucy who went missing on a walk at Ocean Beach. Photo/ Supplied

Members of the community have also pitched in to find Lucy, including Heli Ag Hawke's Bay's helicopter pilot Matt Wilson.

"I have never met him, but he called me up saying he was doing a drop on Thursday and will keep an eye out for her.

"I have been overwhelmed by the community's response."

Lucy was adopted by Watson after a family tragedy beside the Hawke's Bay coast which left them bereft and they still have difficulty talking about it.

"As well as being a lovely-natured dog, Lucy is extra special for the therapeutic role she plays in our lives, especially after the loss of a family member five years ago."

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a dark purple collar with a green Hastings District Council registration tag.

If you see Lucy call 027 276 5494 with any information or call Animal Control.