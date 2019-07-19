EDITORIAL

Isaac Newton is credited with the quote: "We build too many walls and not enough bridges."

It appears the walls in some churches, preventing same-sex marriages, are being converted to bridges by bold clergy within.

Last week, the Weekend Herald revealed some church ministers - stonewalled by their leadership from marrying same-sex couples - are holding weddings on the church doorstep. Other ministers are defying the ban altogether.

Retired Presbyterian minister Norman Wilkins said he had married four Christian same-sex couples in church ceremonies since the law changed - risking removal by the Presbyterian Church from the marriage register as a celebrant.

"I believe it is the right and just thing to do," the Wellington man said. "It is the Christian thing to do."

This week, new head of the Baptist Church in New Zealand Charles Hewlett says he will not take a punitive approach to rebellious ministers who marry same-sex couples.

It remains the choice of each denomination, and each parish within, to accept or to decline carrying out marriage ceremonies. However, it would appear to the wider population that those offering the service of celebrant to all are building bridges to their communities rather than offering a wall.

Ultimately, churches can choose walls for their worshippers or provide pathways for an inclusive congregation. Though not always accepting of homosexuals, John Lennon once said: "Walls keep you in, either protectively or otherwise, and bridges get you somewhere else."

These courageous clergy are crossing over to somewhere quite wonderful.