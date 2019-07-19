EDITORIAL

Isaac Newton is credited with the quote: "We build too many walls and not enough bridges."

It appears the walls in some churches, preventing same-sex marriages, are being converted to bridges by bold clergy within.

Last week, the Weekend Herald revealed some church ministers - stonewalled by their leadership from marrying same-sex couples - are holding weddings on the church doorstep. Other ministers are defying the ban altogether.

Retired Presbyterian minister Norman Wilkins said he had married four Christian same-sex couples in church ceremonies since the law changed - risking removal by the Presbyterian Church from the marriage register

