A massive bang has sounded out across Christchurch after an explosion at a house.

It is believed five people had suffered moderate injuries, St John says.

The incident is at a house on Marble Court in the Christchurch suburb of Northwood.

I don't often post here but anyone else in christchurch here a loud, sonic boom kind of noise a few moments ago? the building here shook!! — jasper force (@JasperForce) July 18, 2019

Facebook users reported hearing what sounded like an explosion all over the city, from Avondale, Bryndwr, Woolston, Parkland and Redwood, of which the resident said their house shook.

A worker at a nearby motel and holiday park said the explosion shook nearby homes and sounded like a bomb had gone off.

"It was more than an earthquake, you'd think a bomb had gone off."

She said insulation and small debris had fallen down from the sky onto her property.

A bystander says the debris is spread across the road.

Fire officers have been instructed to wear hard hats and safety equipment.