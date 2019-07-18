Firemen in Hazmat suits are heading into a Tauranga building complex after reports of a suspicious package.

Police received a report of a suspicious package at a commercial address on Cameron Rd, Tauranga, about 8.30am.

The Tauranga City Council mail room is in the building complex as well as the IRD and Housing New Zealand.

Fire fighters in decontamination suits where a suspicious package was reported. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cameron Rd and Third Ave are currently closed and cordons are in place.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said three fire trucks and one specialist Hazmat crew was at the scene and assisting police.

A reporter on the scene said three fire trucks lined Third Ave while police were guarding the entrance to the street.

Cameron Rd and Third Ave have been closed off after reports of a suspicious package. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fire fighters at the area cordoned off after a suspicious package. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said some people could be seen inside the building and firefighters were outside talking with police.

Third Ave from Devonport Rd was still open but blocked off at the Cameron Rd end.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area as a precaution.