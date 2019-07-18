Firemen in Hazmat suits are at a Tauranga building complex after reports of a suspicious package.

Police received a report of a suspicious package at a commercial address on Cameron Rd, Tauranga, about 8.30am.

A police media spokesman said the person who received the package identified it as suspicious and contacted police.

He could not comment on who the parcel was addressed to.

Fire fighters in decontamination suits where a suspicious package was reported. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga City Council occupies most of the five-storey - plus basement - office and retail building on the corner of Third Ave and Cameron Rd.

The building used to house the Inland Revenue Department until the council moved more than 400 staff there in February last year.

There are retail spaces at street level, most of which appeared to be tenanted.

Cameron Rd and Third Ave are currently closed and cordons are in place.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said three fire trucks and one specialist Hazmat crew was at the scene and assisting police.

A reporter on the scene said three fire trucks lined Third Ave while police were guarding the entrance to the street.

Cameron Rd and Third Ave have been closed off after reports of a suspicious package. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fire fighters at the area cordoned off after a suspicious package. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said some people could be seen inside the building and firefighters were outside talking with police.

Third Ave from Devonport Rd was still open but blocked off at the Cameron Rd end.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area as a precaution.