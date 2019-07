Auckland's Western Line train services are being hindered, after a truck hit a railway bridge on New North Rd.

Inbound services are only operating as far as Avondale, and outbound services are only operating to Morningside.

People who need to travel between Avondale and Morningside can take the 22 bus route.

Auckland Transport says people coming to the city from New Lynn can also use the 18 bus route to Queen St.

