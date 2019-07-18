Good new for holidaymakers flooding on to the roads and heading home this Sunday - the weather is expected to dry out and make their road trips that much safer.

On the other hand, it's likely to be frustrating for many to see the sun only show its face once the school holidays end.

Rainy, unsettled weather has repeatedly hit New Zealand this holiday period with further showers and possible heavy rain and thundery blasts expected across most of the country today and tomorrow.

However, forecaster MetService expects conditions to largely clear up by Sunday and through the early part of next week.

Auckland is expecting mainly fine skies on Sunday with a top of 15C.

This will come after morning rain with a chance of heavy rain and thunder today and further showers tomorrow before the weather begins to clear by evening.

Whangarei can also expect possible thundery rain today that will eventually clear up on Sunday when the city could hit a mostly dry high of 16C.

Tauranga's weather should clear by tomorrow afternoon with fine spells and highs of 15C-17C expected to continue right through next week.

Further south Wellington isn't expected to be hit heavy rain today as it heads for a high of 14C. However, the capital is expecting showers on Sunday morning before eventually clearing to fine spells and a top of 13C.

In the South Island, rain is tipped to set in today in Christchurch and continue on through the weekend before slowing to occasional showers on Sunday with a high of 12C.

By Monday, the city should experience longer periods of fine weather.

Dunedin can likewise expect persistent rain through to the end of the school holidays with the showers eventually clearing on Monday.

The city is expected to hit a top of 12C on Sunday.

Skiers are likely to feel especially bitter about next week's fine weather as it comes too late for those who have been on school holidays.

For Fiona Sykes and her kids this has been the worst ski season in a decade. They arrived at the North Island's Mt Ruapehu skifields last Sunday but only managed to get on to the slopes yesterday after staff spent the morning de-icing the chairlifts.

The family came to the North Island skifields in the second week of winter's school holidays almost every year, because the first week was typically awful weather, she said.

This year they were set to head home early because of wet weather forecast for today and tomorrow.

Skiers tried to make the most of the awful conditions at Turoa Ski Area on Mt Ruapehu on Wednesday. Constant rain has been causing problems for the skifields over the holidays. Photo / Alan Gibson

Sunday's weather outlook

Whangārei:

Cloudy periods. Chance shower. Southwesterlies. High 16C, Low 7C

Auckland: Mainly fine, but isolated showers possible. Southwesterlies. High 15C, Low 6C

Hamilton: Mainly fine. Possible early fog. Light winds. High 15C, Low 3C

Tauranga: Mainly fine. Light winds. High 15C, Low 7C

Napier: Cloud increasing, then occasional evening rain with strengthening northeasterlies. High 14C, Low 5C

New Plymouth: A few showers, turning to rain for a time. Chance heavy and thundery falls. High 14C, Low 6C

Wellington: Showers clearing and becoming fine, but cloudy periods remaining in the south. High 13C, Low 8C

Nelson: Partly cloudy. Light winds. High 14C, Low 4C

Christchurch: Occasional rain, clearing. Southerlies. High 12C, Low 5C

Queenstown: Mostly cloudy. Light winds. High 11C, Low 1C

Dunedin: Rain clearing. Easterlies. High 12C, Low 8C

Invercargill: Early rain clearing and becoming fine. Easterlies. High 13C, Low 3C