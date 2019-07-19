The Weekend Herald revealed last week that rebel ministers had married same-sex couples against the wishes of their governing bodies. The Baptist Church has a policy of banning ministers who break the rules, but its new leader says he will take a constructive approach to any rebellions.

The new head of the Baptist Church in New Zealand says he will not take a punitive approach to rebellious ministers who marry same-sex couples.

The Baptist Union Assembly voted in 2015 to ban ministers from conducting gay weddings and suspend their marriage licences if they broke the rules - angering liberal churches