Christchurch Men's Prison is in lockdown after three prisoners refused to return to their cells.

The Department of Corrections said seven prisoners who had been out for recreation time at 8.30am refused to comply with instructions.

The men wouldn't enter the yard but also refused to go back in their cells, Southern Regional Commissioner Ben Clark said.

Four had been removed from the unit and the remaining three weren't being aggressive, he said.

Staff were trying to calm them down, Clark said.