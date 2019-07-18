Police are asking for the public's help finding 24-year-old Stian Solberg, who has been reported missing from his Huntly home.

Solberg was last seen at home on July 7 by a family member, and there are increasing concerns for his safety.

He was wearing a white and black striped T-shirt, black shorts and black trainers.

A Facebook post shared by Solberg's relative said it felt like forever since they had seen him.

"Wherever you are know we love you we miss you and most importantly we want you to come home," the post said.

Anyone who has seen Solberg, or who might have information about where he is, is urged to get in touch with police by calling 105 and quoting file number 190712/1475.

