Climate Change Minister James Shaw says the Government needs to take a look New Zealand's genetic modification laws in the wake of a major report on emissions.

It's a claim that could ignite debate within his party his Green Party, which has a history of fiercely opposing genetic modification.

The Government's Interim Climate Change Committee this week raised prohibitive New Zealand regulations around genetics as a potential obstruction to lowering emissions on farms.

"New Zealand's rules on genetic modification could be a barrier to developing lower emissions technologies," the report said.

It gave the example of a genetically modified rye grass developed by AgResearch that may potentially reduce both methane and nitrous oxide emissions from grazing animals, but that is having to be tested in the United States and would not be able to be used in New Zealand under current laws.

"The science surrounding genetic modification has evolved," the committee said.

"Other countries have changed their rules in recent years and it is not uncommon for livestock overseas to eat genetically modified feeds."

Greens co-leader Shaw says the Government accepts it has a responsibility to at least look at the laws, given the concerns raised.

"If we are going make progress on this, if they are challenging us and saying that the regularity environment we have actually fails us in terms of producing the climate outcomes that we need, then we need to take a look at them," Shaw told NBR.

But he said there had been no decisions made and the Government would have to be "incredibly careful" about changes.

"The consumer brand that we have internationally for the provenance of our food, around 100 per cent pure, is incredibly hard won.

"Anything you do that could endanger that could be well not be worth any of the benefits, even if this thing is scientifically safe... The level of public anxiety around things like gene editing and genetically modified organisms is really high."

That concern was also raised in the commission's report.

Shaw's statement could prove contentious within the Green Party, part of whose membership is staunchly against loosening rules around genetic technologies.

Its official policy calls for the prohibition of "genetically modified and transgenic organisms that are intended for release into the environment or food chain".

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage has stopped genetic engineering work being conducted as part of the Government's predator-free programme, saying she didn't want go down the GE "rabbit hole".

The Government's previous chief science advisor, Sir Peter Gluckman, said the legal framework was out of date in 2018 and the Royal Society has been looking at the issue.

Environment Minister David Parker earlier this year said no changes to legislation were being looked at.

The National Party has also called for a public debate.