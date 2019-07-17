A crash on one of Auckland's motorways is causing major delays for commuters.

The Northwestern Motorway heading south is backed up from Te Atatu Rd after a crash.

The collision is blocking part of the merge lane on the link from the Waterview Tunnel.

The NZ Transport Agency said traffic was also heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd.

On the Southwestern Motorway, a crash, which has been moved to the shoulder, is also causing traffic in both directions.

Heading north, it is a slow run from the Southern Link to Massey Rd because of the crash. Southbound traffic is heavy approaching Massey Rd due to rubbernecking. It is also heavy between Dominion Rd and Hillsborough Rd.

On the Northern Motorway, heading towards town traffic is heavy between Greville Rd and Onewa Rd.

Traffic is also heavy at Papakura and between Manukau and Greenlane on the Southern Motorway heading north.