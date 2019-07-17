A teen was reduced to tears after her speech about a friend's suicide during a Youth Parliament debate was interrupted by senior National MP Anne Tolley.

Lily Dorrance, 17, was talking about mental health and describing her loss in Parliament's debating chamber yesterday when Tolley, presiding as chair, rebuked her for reading from notes.

"It was such a sensitive topic and it came from my heart," Dorrance told the Herald last night. "And she was trying to tell me because I was reading it it wasn't coming from my heart.

"When she interrupted me it was awful … As soon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: