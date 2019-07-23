On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Mawson suggested it should instead turn off after a short delay - about five seconds like it does at Taradale Rd into Maadi Rd traffic lights.
Since his petition went live on July 10, it has received almost 433 signatures - a number which Mawson believes "is not doing too bad" considering who he is targeting.
Speaking to Hawke's Bay Today, Mawson said it should be a simple process to get changed, but his "polite requests and voicemail messages have been ignored", hence this petition.
"I understand why they did the intersection like it was actually quite paramount to pedestrian safety and for the flow of traffic."
However, he says it has "actually caused just as much hassle as they have solved problems".
"If you were the second car to leave Maadi Rd into Kennedy with the intention to turn right into Wycliffe, you wouldn't make it before the yellow light turns on. Then you need to wait at the red arrow while the intersection clears and no cars are coming."
To view the petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/napier-city-council-turn-off-the-no-right-turn-arrow