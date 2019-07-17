Emergency services are at a house in the Christchurch suburb of Redwood where a person has died.

A member of the public called police after finding the person dead in the house on Momorangi Cres.

A police spokeswoman said they received the call just before 2pm. Ambulance and the fire service had also been called but it was not clear if they had attended, she said.

A spokesman for St John said a unit had been called to assist emergency services and one was on scene, however, they are not acting on anything.

He said someone had died at the property, therefore comment would have to come from police.

Facebook users reported seeing an ambulance, two special paramedic units, five police cars and a fire engine heading towards the scene.

The police spokeswoman said it was unclear at this stage what had happened.