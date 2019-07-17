Two elderly dogs saved from a tough life are looking for a "lush retirement" for their twilight years, the SPCA says.

Labrador crosses Nick and Waititi were taken from their owner's home after they were discovered living in "unsuitable conditions", and the SPCA now faces the task of finding new owners willing to take on senior pets.

Inspector Gina Kemp would not speak about the conditions the dogs were found in for privacy reasons.

SPCA Wellington's head of welfare and veterinary services Adele Hawkswell said the 13-year-old pups had more health needs and would cost more in money and time than a younger dog, but they still had a "zest for life".

"They definitely deserve a lovely, soft, plush home for them to retire in, but we need to be really, really transparent."

Hawkswell said they had elderly pets up for adoption from time to time, but they always managed to find them homes.

Often people who had just experienced the loss of a senior pet were interested in adopting another senior pet, she said.

"Owning and caring for an elderly pet is something very close to their hearts for a reason."

Nick and Waititi still have a "zest for life". Photo / Jo Moore Photographer

One thing that could cause it to take longer for Nick and Waititi to be adopted was that they had to stay together.

"They are thick as thieves so we wouldn't contemplate separating them for anything."

The upside was that they were likely to settle into their new home better together than they would have separately.

"It probably won't be a long journey ahead of them and it won't be an easy one potentially."

Hawkswell said the obvious challenges with adopting senior pets included shorter life expectancy, health problems and the associated costs, and needing to spend more time looking after them.

But older pets can offer just as much love and companionship, and the SPCA were "desperate for them to have a very loving home".

One benefit of adopting an older pet was that owners had to opportunity to see what the animal's personality was like. Often puppies and kittens can grow up to have a different personality than expected.

'With these guys you know exactly what you're getting."

The dogs were "delightful little characters".

Kemp said Nick and Waititi in particular made her smile.

"The first time they got me laughing was as I went to drive away from the property with them in the back of the ute. They were so excited they were running from window to window, making the whole ute shake. They were like two young puppies on their first outing," she said.

"They love being around people, and I'm so glad we can give that to them. Every dog

- especially old ones - need a warm bed, good food and lots of love. Nick and Waititi have that here, but I know they can make someone very happy."

Anyone interesting in adopting the dogs can visit the Wellington SPCA in Newtown.