Kiwis will need to keep their umbrellas close at hand as yet another day of unsettled weather hits the country.

Auckland and the upper North Island can again expect showers today with some possibly becoming heavy and bringing thunder before they ease in the evening, forecaster WeatherWatch says.

The Bay of Plenty should see sun break through in the afternoon, while Taranaki and the central North Island can also expect possible heavy showers and snow down to 600m by evening.

Wellington will be cloudy and windy, while the east of the North Island should be sunny after the morning cloud clears.

Advertisement

You can thank the jet streams for NZ's recent active weather ⚡



They're expected to be less of a factor next week, leading to more tranquility 🌤️ pic.twitter.com/NOKAhNOhH5 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 16, 2019

Christchurch and Canterbury can expect a sunny period before afternoon showers blow in.

Southland and Otago will have morning showers before clearing in the afternoon, while the West Coast will be battered by possible heavy rain and thunder.

As of 6am today, Kaitaia was the country's warmest town with a temperature of 13.2C, while Alexandra was the coldest with a low of -3C, according to MetService.

The Chatham Islands were the wettest location with 3.6mm of rain, while Westport was the windiest with 48km/h gusts.

Auckland can expect a top of 15C today with fine spells, while Wellington is set for a high of 13C with afternoon showers.

Christchurch is heading for a top of 9C, before dipping to a chilly overnight low of -2C tonight.

2019 has been a warm year for New Zealand - why?



A 🔸 warm blob 🔸 in the Tasman Sea & Southwest Pacific 👉 as the seas go, we go! pic.twitter.com/vhauml7JTY — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 16, 2019

Wednesday weather outlook

Whangārei:

Fine spells and a few showers. Westerlies. High 17C, Overnight low 8C.

Auckland: Fine spells and a few showers. Westerlies. 15C, 9C.

Hamilton: Showers, heavy at times, chance thundery in the morning. Easing in the evening. Westerlies. 14C, 5C.

Tauranga: Fine spells and a few showers. Westerlies. 15C, 6C.

Rotorua: Fine spells and a few showers. Westerlies. 12C, 3C.

Napier: Fine with fresh northwesterlies, but afternoon cloudy periods and a few showers. 17C, 4C.

New Plymouth: Squally showers, some heavy, with possible thunderstorms until evening, then easing at night. Westerlies, tending southwest evening. 14C, 8C.

Whanganui: Showers, some possibly heavy, easing evening. Westerlies. 14C, 8C.

Wellington: Becoming fine this morning. However, a few afternoon showers in the north. Strong northwesterlies, change lighter southwest evening. 13C, 6C.

Nelson: Fine apart from chance afternoon shower. Southwest breezes. 12C, 2C.

Christchurch: Occasional rain, clearing to fine in the afternoon. Southwesterlies strengthening morning, dying out at night. 9C, -2C.

Queenstown: Occasional morning rain then fine. Light winds. 8C, -1C.

Dunedin: Occasional morning rain, then becoming fine. Southwesterlies. 9C, 3C.

Invercargill: A few showers gradually clearing. Southerly breezes turning northerly at night. 7C, 1C.