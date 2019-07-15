Armed police have rushed towards Hawera after reports of an armed man.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report that a man was damaging a car about 8.40am.

The report was that the man had something that appeared to be a firearm, she said.

Police have responded by sectioning off an area in Hawera.

"Basically we are in a holding pattern containing the area while we wait for AOS to get there," she said.

There are cordons in place at Waihi Rd and Maire St, Rimu St and Rata St, and Waihi Rd and Glover Rd, she said.

