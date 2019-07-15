Severe turbulence that unexpectedly hit an Emirates flight from Auckland last week left passengers injured and the plane cabin littered with debris.

Flight EK449 from Auckland to Dubai left Auckland International Airport on July 10 and encountered the sudden turbulence about three hours before it was scheduled to touch down in Dubai, an Emirates spokesperson told the Herald.

"Our flight EK449 from Auckland on 10 July encountered sudden and severe turbulence during the flight, about three hours before its scheduled arrival in Dubai," an Emirates spokesman said.

"Unfortunately a few passengers and crew suffered minor injuries during this incident. First aid was administered and medical assistance was arranged for those who needed it on arrival.

"The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our top priority."

Seref Sezgin shared video of the debris-strewn cabin to social media.

It shows trolleys overturned, champagne bottles knocked over and food in a mess across counters.

Sezgin tweeted that the video was an example of the dangers of turbulence.

"Dangers to crew and passenger alike but little excuse for passengers not to keep buckled up all the time. You don't undo the seat belt in a car do you?," he wrote.

