New Zealand, prepare yourself for another week of unsettled weather patterns but first, remember to pack your umbrella.

It will pay to have some indoor activities prepared to fall back on this week for those on school holidays.

A number of fronts muscling their way over the nation from the Tasman Sea will bring a week of turbulent conditions for many.

Yesterday conditions were mainly fine today with cloud increasing, with the high temperature for the Auckland region being 16C.

High winds were tipped to batter the city overnight, with northerlies due to reach speeds of up to 90km/h.

Looking ahead to today, MetService reports Aucklanders will wake to a period of rain but there is a chance they'll be heavy and thundery.

Meanwhile, northerly winds are expected to swing to southwesterlies before the day eases towards a few showers.

A low was expected to move southeast across the South Island yesterday with an associated front due to move eastwards across central and northern New Zealand into today.

MetService said these features could deliver a period of heavy rain and strong to gale-force northerly winds across central and northern parts of the nation.

Heavy rain warnings were put in place from last night and due to run into this morning for Northern Taranaki and Nelson, west of Motueka.

Good and bad news accompanies the weather system, MetService meteorologist April Clark said.

"The good news is that as quickly as this next front moves onto the country it will move off it," she said.

"Though the bad news is a number of fronts are lining up in the Tasman Sea to take its place. This unsettled weather pattern is typical for winter."

Tuesday weather outlook

Whangarei:

Rain developing morning, possibly heavy, as strong northerlies change westerly, then chance shower. High 16C, Overnight low 9C.

Auckland: A period of morning rain, chance heavy and thundery, as gale northerlies change southwesterly, then easing to a few showers. 15C, 10C.

Hamilton: Rain developing morning, chance heavy, easing to a few showers afternoon. Westerlies developing afternoon. 15C, 8C.

Tauranga: A few showers turning to rain morning, chance heavy, with strong northerlies. Clearing afternoon or evening as winds turn westerly. 16C, 8C.

Napier: Occasional rain developing morning, more persistent around midday, becoming fine afternoon. Northerlies changing westerly. 16C, 6C.

New Plymouth: Morning rain turning to showers, possibly heavy and thundery. Easing to a few showers as strong northerlies change westerly around midday. 15C, 10C.

Wellington: Morning rain with possibly heavy falls, then becoming fine afternoon. Strong northerlies easing morning, tending northwest afternoon. 13C, 9C.

Nelson: Rain clearing morning and becoming fine. Rain again at night. Northerly breezes. 13C, 4C.

Christchurch: Rain clearing early morning. Becoming fine for a time, then cloud gradually increasing again. Winds dying out morning. 12C, 1C.

Queenstown: A few showers before dawn, then fine for a time. Showers returning at night. Light winds. 9C, -2C.

Dunedin: Rain clearing early morning. Becoming fine for a time, then cloud gradually increasing again. Southwest dying out afternoon. 9C, 3C.

Invercargill: A few showers gradually clearing. Southerly breezes turning northerly at night. 7C, 1C.