A massive $6.295 million Waitoki home with a $250,000 Maserati thrown in is likely to be snapped up within the next two weeks.

Neighbouring property owners looking to upgrade - and even one considering a downgrade - flocked to yesterday's open home at 273 Forestry Rd in the Rodney District.

Interest in the property has peaked after the Herald's story about the owners offering the new owner a Maserati of their choice worth up to $250,000.

Century 21 Collett Realty owner Liam Collett said it had sparked a lot of interest and had also given people who were already thinking about buying it a bit of a push too because they were scared about missing out.

"Our open home we had yesterday was absolutely phenomenal," he said.

"Honestly I think two weeks she (the property) should be gone."

Collett said the property was an absolute stunner with so many unique features and the offer of a brand new Maserati worth up to $250 was "the icing on the cake".

"The replacement value is quite above our asking price, so also to have the car thrown in there - a lot of people are seeing this as very very good value and a sign of faith from the vendors."

Potential buyers at yesterday's open home were already thinking about which vehicle they would choose, with one opting for an SUV to tow their horse float, while another wanted something fast.

"It's helped play on the lifestyle fact of it absolutely immensely."

The owners had initially thought the offer of the Maserati would benefit international buyers, but so far all the interest had come from people already living in the area.

"It's actually people looking at upgrading their properties. There's one person who is looking at downgrading."

The 605sq m home sits on 20.71ha and has a second building with two bedrooms. The main two-storey house boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a theatre room and games room that opens up to an outdoor area.

The Smith and Caughey-inspired staircase boasts impressive carving detail. Photo / Supplied

"Everything is unique ... The attention to detail and the fixtures and fittings that they've done."

Unique features included the Smith and Caughey-inspired staircase with intricate carvings.