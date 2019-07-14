Rotorua residents joined the nation in watching the nail-biting finish of the Cricket World Cup and couldn't be prouder of the boys.

Chasing New Zealand's 241 for eight, England got 12 off the final over to see the game end in a tie with the hosts bowled out for 241 going for the winning run off the last ball.

That sent the match to a Super Over which meant one over for each team with just two wickets and three batsmen allowed.

England won the World Cup after a Super Over finished with another tie winning due to more boundaries in the match.

Advertisement

British-born Kiwi cricket coach for John Paul College Mark Chapman watched the final in a tent being belted by pouring rain in the middle of National Park while on a trip with 14 to 17-year-olds.

Cricket fan, Mark Chapman screened the Cricket World Cup live from a tent in the pouring rain. Photo / Ben Fraser

"In my opinion, it was the most epic game ever."

Chapman watched until midnight and woke up from notifications on his phone for the last four overs.

"[New Zealand] should have won . . . it was one of those things where you wanted to share the trophy," he said.

But for the born-Brit, it was a win-win watching the game, "it was an awesome spectacle for cricket".

Chapman had packed battery packs to ensure he could watch the game and said they were now on 5 per cent and he had used most of his data streaming the game.

Running off the endorphins of a great game, he was about to embark on a tramp with the students today.

Rotorua man Rees Uerata woke up for the last hour of play after falling asleep watching the game and said it was a rollercoaster of emotions.

Uerata was proud of the character showed by the team in the final saying the loss was merely by a few inches.

"Not our day in the end. So proud of the character showed by our Kiwis in this final," he said.

"Fight mana all on show."

Nick Scanlon said the Black Caps needed to walk away with their heads held high of the game that was "far too close".

Scanlon caught the final 10 overs and thought victory was in sight for New Zealand with two overs remaining.

But Ben Stokes played and England was "brilliant under pressure".

"As a Kiwi and Black Caps fan I take nothing away from our boys, luck just wasn't on our side," he said.

A recap of the game

*New Zealand made 241 for eight

*England were all out for 241

*The match was tied, which meant the game went to a super over

*England scored 15 in the super over

*New Zealand scored 15 in their super over, which meant England won on a technicality

*That technicality, specifically, was that they hit more boundaries than New Zealand England have won the World Cup