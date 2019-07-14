Struggling to keep the kids occupied these holidays? Here are 5 ideas to inspire you.

Piha

Piha is known around New Zealand for its ferocious surf and television series, Piha Rescue. However, the scenic black-sand surf beach on the rugged coast of west Auckland, roughly only 50 minutes from Auckland city, is a great day out. Pack a picnic and spend the day adventuring along the beach and seaside town of Piha.

Waitomo Caves

Known for its extensive underground cave systems, Waitomo village is another great get-away for Aucklanders. Around 2 hours each way, spend $131 for a family to take a journey through the Waitomo Glowworm Caves. The caves are accessible to those with reasonable mobility — be sure to wear comfortable shoes and pack a warm jacket.

Kerosene Creek

Advertisement

Escape the winter conditions by taking a dip in Kerosene Creek, 35 minutes south of Rotorua. Set among native bush, hot water from a natural spring rises into the cool waters of the creek, creating pleasant waters to relax in. There's no admission charge but be sure to take any rubbish away with you.

Jump

If you need to make use of some much-needed energy, then Jump could be the place to go. Found in Avondale, North Shore and Takanini, there are plenty of trampoline-related activities.

Ambury Regional Park

Ambury Farm is in the suburb of Mangere Bridge. There is pedestrian access 24-hours a day and gate access between 6am and 7pm. This is a chance to take in unique sights, including various farm animals.