Six men were arrested at gunpoint this afternoon on a busy Hamilton street after police tracked them down following a firearms incident in Te Awamutu.

The dramatic mass arrest was followed with interest by onlookers, many of whom filmed the action.

Police said in a statement they had taken six people into custody after the vehicle was stopped on Greenwood St around 2.10pm.

"The vehicle had been sought in relation to an altercation at a Te Awamutu property around an hour earlier. There were no reported injuries following that altercation," the statement said.

A firearm was reportedly involved, she said. It's understood that incident happened on Bond Rd.

Photos and video footage shot by Stuff in Hamilton this afternoon show several men getting out of a black vehicle with their hands in the air or on their heads.

Police trained a Bushmaster rifle and at least one Glock pistol on the men as they knelt or walked backward one by one to be handcuffed.

The cuffed suspects were then ordered to lie face down in a line on the grass verge as onlookers held up mobile phones.

One suspect could be heard swearing at police as he lay on the ground.