A man walking in Gore was left seriously injured after three unknown men attacked him from behind.

Police Senior Constable Jordan Edwards said the man was walking alone on Hamilton St about 11.30pm yesterday when he was approached from behind by at least three men who seriously assaulted him.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

The offenders were last seen heading towards the Waipahi Highway in a dark-coloured car, Edwards said.

He said police would like to speak to anyone who may have information about the assault or who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Hamilton St area at the time.

Phone Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400, quoting file number 190713/5279, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information.