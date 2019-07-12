A relative of late All Black great Jonah Lomu is facing life in jail after being found guilty for her part in the country's largest methamphetamine bust.

Selaima Fakaosilea, 30, and Stevie Norua Cullen, 36, have been on trial in the High Court at Whangārei for the past seven weeks charged with importing methamphetamine and participating in an organised criminal group.

In June 2016, police found 449kg of methamphetamine in a campervan at Totara North. A further 52kg was found buried in the sand dunes on Ninety Mile Beach. The 501kg haul had an estimated street value of almost half a billion dollars.

According to Stuff, Fakaosilea was a first cousin of Lomu, although she referred to him as "uncle".

The jury found the pair guilty on all charges.

Six people have already pleaded guilty in relation to the operation.

Fakaosilea's defence was she was not in Northland when the drugs came ashore and had no knowledge of the drugs or their importation.

The Crown said Fakaosilea had an embedded role in the criminal group and had rolled up her sleeves and got involved by organising hire vehicles, the transportation of two Asian men to the Far North and satellite phones.

During the trial, the jury heard from many witnesses including three who were considered experts in their fields of fingerprinting, electronic devices forensics and an analyst from Environmental Science and Research who confirmed the drug was methamphetamine.

Fakaosilea's family, including her brother Lolo Fakaosilea, a professional Australian rugby player who plays in Japan, still backed her, Stuff reported.

"I am 100 per cent in full support of my sister and will continue to be throughout this whole process," Lolo told Stuff.

Justice Gordon told the jury before they went out that special care would be required given the circumstances of the trial as it was a huge quantity the Crown alleged had been imported.

"Some of you may have strong views about methamphetamine. It is most important that you put them to one side and don't involve them in deliberations.

"It's easier said than done, but there is no room for these feelings in this trial."