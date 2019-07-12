A derelict Christchurch mansion is on fire in Riccarton, sparking road closures, severe traffic congestion and evacuations of nearby properties.

Up to 14 fire truck crews are battling the large blaze in the historic Antonio Hall on Riccarton Rd.

Fire and Emergency are asking people to stay away from the area so they can tackle the fire.

Crews received multiple calls about 5.20pm.

The property boast nearly 300 rooms and was once used as a Catholic seminary.

It is understood the hall - a category 2 heritage-listed building - was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Police are evacuating nearby properties as a precaution.

The fire has closed Riccarton Rd to traffic westbound from the intersection with Wharanui Rd and Clyde Rd and Middleton Rd eastbound.

Road users should use Blenheim Rd for east and westbound travel at the moment.

"We are seeing major congestion on Riccarton Rd from Clarence St westbound and from Hanson's Lane eastbound," the Christchurch Traffic Operations Centre said.

"We recommend that road users avoid using Riccarton Rd in the meantime, or expect significant delays."

Due to the size of the fire these closures are likely to be in place for some time.

Welcome Chinese Vegetarian Cafe co-owner Bernard Teo told Stuff the road was closed and firefighters were on the scene.

His cafe is just three doors from the blaze.

"We are about 300m away. There's heaps of smoke and we can see the flames.

"The street is empty, the road has been closed. There are firefighters here, we're in good hands."