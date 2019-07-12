An unoccupied building is on fire in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton.

Three fire crews have arrived, with more on their way to Antonio Hall in Riccarton Rd.

Fire and Emergency are asking people to stay away from the area so they can fight the blaze.

Crews received multiple calls about 5.20pm.

The fire has closed Riccarton Rd to traffic westbound from the intersection with Wharanui Rd and Clyde Rd and Middleton Rd eastbound.

Road users should use Blenheim Rd for east and westbound travel at the moment.

Due to the size of the fire these closures are likely to be in place for some time.