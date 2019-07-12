Thunderstorms, lightning strikes and hail are smashing South Auckland tonight.

The fierce storm is tracking east over Auckland Airport, WeatherWatch head analyst Philip Duncan says.

Flight delays, especially domestic, were likely, he said, although no issues have been reported on the airport's twitter account.

A lightning tracker showing thunderstorms south of Auckland just before 6pm. Image / WeatherWatch

Video of the storm shows hail and rain pounding Jasmine Harris' backyard in Manurewa just before 6pm. Photos show the hail piling up on a deck and two young children enjoying the wintry surprise.

Advertisement

Harris told the Herald: "Lots of thunder and lightning, little bit of rain, briefly very windy and a lot of hail!"

Aucklanders were earlier warned to brace for a downpour from around 5pm, with more than 100 lightning strikes already hitting the Tasman Sea this afternoon.

Hail piles up on a woman's deck in Manurewa tonight. Photo / Supplied

Duncan forecast a "burst of downpours" moving in from the west, set to hit the North Island just south of Auckland Airport from about 4.45pm to 6pm. Isolated thunderstorms were forecast with the Pukekohe area most exposed.

A thunderstorm with very heavy rainfall, substantial lightning, and gusty winds is about to move through southern Auckland and northern Waikato (including Waiuku, Pukekohe, Pokeno, and State Highway 1).



Head indoors now, and if driving be aware of standing water on roadways! pic.twitter.com/SaotKbCqYW — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 12, 2019

And Taranaki, struck by a tornado this afternoon, was also in the firing line - the MetService warned about 4.30pm a thunderstorm was about to "barrel headfirst into south Taranaki".

There are a few Thunderstorms moving into Western areas - one is about to barrel headfirst into south #Taranaki in the next half hour. ^AH pic.twitter.com/lbQiBHfTWq — MetService (@MetService) July 12, 2019

The thunderstorm follows a tornado early this afternoon, which damaged two New Plymouth buildings and frightened residents in the Taranaki city - including tearful pre-schoolers forced to shelter with their teachers in a hallway.

There will be "on again, off again" rain across the country for the coming week, but there may be some dry relief tomorrow.

Showers and rain have battered Auckland this morning, and the city was shrouded in fog for the third straight day.

The downpours have created surface flooding in some areas, making driving conditions hazardous.

Slight tornado came past work today, metro fires bore the brunt of it and the wing mirror on my car didn’t fair too well.... Posted by Mike Green on Thursday, 11 July 2019

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a rain band crossing the country today would clear by tonight - but temporarily.

"It's quite wet and stormy up in Auckland, there's some thunderstorm risk associated with that as it crosses over," Ferris said.

"That rain band clears the country tonight, but hangs around in western Fiordland area.

"We have the next feature that comes on tomorrow, which affects western areas of the South Island through the morning, but then moves up the country and crosses over."

The coming week across the country would be similar to this week.

A disturbed westerly flow over the country meant temperatures were "a little bit warmer than they typically are this time of the year".

It would be wet in the west and dry in the east.

"It's going to be on again, off again rain across the country through until Wednesday," Ferris said.

"Eastern areas of the South Island will be a bit dryer as they have been for the last week.

"Then moving into next week, we have a similar system that crosses on Monday and Tuesday, which is going to be quite similar. But we'll have more details as we get closer to that."

There may be thunderstorms in western parts of the country this evening. Image / MetService

Ferris said tomorrow would be the best bet for a bit of drier weather.

"They'll be showers in western areas, the eastern area will have a bit of a respite, and then it's not until Sunday that the next feature crosses over," Ferris said.

"Saturday is the best bet for the North Island. It's quite similar for the South Island in eastern areas. Saturday looks pretty good. Monday again is looking relatively dry for the North Island."