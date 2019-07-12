BEEHIVE_DIARIES

Claire Trevett's highlights of the week from the Beehive, featuring a pack of losing MPs, a new job for Shane Jones and the nine faces of Andrew Little.

Monday: NINE-FACED ANDREW LITTLE

Justice Minister Andrew Little is one of Parliament's more imaginative social media users, apparently basing himself in the Embarrassing Dad school.

His previous efforts have included his advertisement for a Youth MP in which he uses youth slang such as lit, and a "great city showdown" with Wellington Mayor Justin Lester.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He came up with another effort this week, putting a compilation of nine different photos of himself

Related articles: