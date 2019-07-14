COMMENT:

Delegates from New Zealand and 53 other member nations of the Antarctic Treaty gathered in Prague this month for a meeting with a focus on the global emergency that is climate change.

In a year which has already seen India and Europe burn in heatwaves, the 42nd Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting's climate focus couldn't be more important.

But it wasn't the only big subject at the Prague summit – also on the table were biodiversity conservation and calls for more marine protected areas. These are key themes of the Antarctic Treaty, which came into force 57 years ago.

It

