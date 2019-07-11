The last living member of the famed Howard Morrison Quartet has died.

Wi Wharekura celebrated his 80th birthday in April according to Rotorua's Howie Morrison Jnr, the son of founding quartet member Sir Howard Morrison, and looked "as fit as a fiddle".

"Unfortunately I didn't make it over to the Gold Coast for the party but saw the photos and thought Uncle Wi would be around for his 90th," Morrison said.

Morrison, who is travelling to the Gold Coast on Sunday for the funeral service, said he had been told Wharekura's passing was sudden and unexpected.

(From top) Wi Wharekura, Gerry Merito, Howard Morrison and Noel Kingi. Photo / Supplied

He expected Wharekura's ashes to come back to Rotorua where another service would be held.

In the process of penning his father's life, Morrison said he felt blessed to have spent time with Wharekura since he started the journey.

"I spent a week with Uncle Wi and in that time he altered a lot of the stories my dad had told me," Morrison laughed.

The Howard Morrison Quarter, originally named the Ohinemutu Quartet, was one of the leading New Zealand show business acts in the 1950s and early 1960s.

Formed by Sir Howard Morrison, the quartet also included Wharekura, Gerry Merito and Noel Kingi. In 1958 the quartet became part of Benny Levin's touring "Pop Jamboree" and a recording they made of Hoki Mai/Po Karekare Ana, sold exceptionally well.

In 1959 their parody of The Battle of New Orleans, recorded as The battle of Waikato, became one of their biggest hits.

In the 1960s they were so popular they released 13 singles, three EPs and two LPs.

"The Quartet really did pave the wave for the New Zealand music industry," Morrison said. "They opened a lot of doors others walked through."

He said the band accomplished many firsts for New Zealand music.

"They were the first to sell 30,000 copies. Then the first to sell 50,000 copies. They sang for the Queen and, despite being asked not to sing her a Māori song, they sung her a Māori song.

"They were the first to perform live on television, the first to record an album live and the first to travel to Australia."

When Morrison was speaking with Wharekura, the conversation turned to the annual Miss New Zealand touring shows the quartet was involved with for some years.

"He wouldn't divulge too much except to say they had to spend eight years consoling beautiful, young women when they did not make the cut," Morrison laughed.

He described Wharekura as the "Mr Charisma" of the group. "I mean they were all charismatic but Uncle Wi stood out. Dad was Mr Flamboyant, Jerry was the comic and Noel was perhaps the base of the quarter, but Wi was definitely Mr Charisma."

He said it was sad to see the last of the quartet pass. Wharekura had flown from the Gold Coast to speak at Sir Howard Morrison's tangi in 2009.

"I'm hoping my book will capture the essence of the quartet and the heights they reached.