COMMENT

Mike Hosking wrote (NZ Herald, July 4) that NZ's total household carbon emissions have gone up, and blames this on the alarmism of "zealots" who turned too many people off with their messages that "the world is ending, we must act now, we have only 20 years left" – none of which, he says, is true.

First, let's acknowledge it's not true that the world is ending. This planet has suffered five major extinction events in past ages, and life recovered. After the worst, the Permian extinction event, wiped out most land-based and marine species, it took many million

