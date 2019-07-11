A Dunedin man has been charged with possessing footage of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

The 23-year-old appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday accused of having the "objectionable publication" - a charge which can carry up to a decade in prison.

Lawyer Cate Andersen highlighted the allegation came from March 15, the same day a gunman went into two mosques and shot Muslim worshippers.

Footage of the massacre was streamed online and was published by some media outlets at the time, Andersen said.

The Dunedin man was declined bail - on that and other charges - yesterday by Judge Kevin Phillips.

The reasons for that decision are suppressed.

No plea was entered to the charge and the defendant will appear in court again next month.

In June, the accused gunman pleaded not guilty to 51 counts of murder and 40 counts of attempted murder.

He is scheduled to go on trial in the High Court at Christchurch in May next year.

Christchurch businessman and white supremacist Philip Neville Arps, 44, was the first person to be charged in relation to the video of the killings.

He was sentenced last month to 21 months' imprisonment for distributing the footage.

A Christchurch 16-year-old was also charged with possession and pleaded guilty earlier this month after a count of distribution was dropped.

He will be back in the Youth Court at the end of the month.