A Rotorua man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife at Ngakuru in November last year.

Michael Edward Douthett, 57, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua before Justice Graham Lang this morning.

Police at the scene in Ngakuru last year. Photo / File

The public gallery was full of family members and friends of his late wife 50-year-old Patricia Douthett (nee Wallis).

Teenagers in the gallery began to cry as Michael Douthett entered his pleas and was convicted of murder and dangerous driving on November 26.

He did not turn to face the gallery throughout his appearance, and kept his eyes to the front of the court.

He has previously pleaded not guilty to the murder charge while there was discussion about whether he was fit to stand trial.

The charge relates to the death of Patricia Douthett (nee Wallis) on November 26 last year in a small farming community south of Rotorua.

Following the murder police officers in boiler suits were seen at the front of the property.

A blue tent could be seen on the lawn of the property.

At the time a Ngakuru resident, who would not be identified, said the victim was a quietly spoken, hard worker who lived for her animals.

Douthett was remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on August 29 at 10am.